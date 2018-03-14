‘Colors Now’ release concert planned

BAR HARBOR — Rose Hips & Ships will perform at the Town Hill Community Hall on Sunday, March 25, at 7 p.m. to celebrate the spring release of their second record, “The Colors Now.”

Dave Palazola, Chris Doyle and Katherine Perkins became friends in the percussion section of Dan Granholm’s pep band. When in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the years following college, the three decided to make something of a handful of songs they had worked on in summers home, playing in bars and restaurants and friends’ apartments, and recording their first album, “The Seafarer,” in 2013.

Perkins is on banjo and vocals, Palazola plays drums, Doyle plays guitar and keyboards, Danny Fisher-Lochhead is on alto saxophone, and Ross Gallager is on upright bass.

The show is the first of the band’s tour, which will move on to Portland, Providence, R.I., Martha’s Vineyard, Greenfield, Mass., and Red Hook in Brooklyn.

A donation of $15 from adults, $5 from kids is suggested. Light refreshments will be available. All are welcome.