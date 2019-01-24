Collaborative art, music event set

ELLSWORTH — Canvases will converge on chords Saturday Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Moore Center when The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra (TEMPO) presents a collaborative concert with four local artists.

The performance is called “The Sound of Muse-ics.” The artists will take the stage alongside the musicians and create paintings inspired by the music of the orchestra.

Featured artists will be Linda Rowell Kelley and Emily Bracale, both from Mount Desert Island, and Michael and Lee Nahme of the Nahme Fine Arts Gallery in Searsport.

TEMPO is under the direction of Rebecca and Ethan Edmondson. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $20 for families.

Audience members will have a opportunity to bid on original artwork inspired by the music of TEMPO after the performance in a silent auction during a reception immediately following the performance. Proceeds from the paintings will establish a fund to help provide TEMPO students with a means to acquire and maintain quality musical instruments.

Linda Rowell-Kelley is a Mount Desert artist, lifelong student and teacher. She studied sculpture, painting and graphics at The Portland School of Art (MECA). Her work can be found locally in solo exhibitions, or in group shows through Art Waves, local businesses and galleries, or at her studio in Hulls Cove.

Emily Bracale is a lifelong artist, illustrator, author and educator. Her artwork has been in group and solo exhibits in several states and is in private collections in the US and Europe. Emily has enjoyed teaching hundreds of art students in private and public schools and independently since 1987. She is the author and illustrator of “In the Lyme-Light” (2011, 2014), “Our Last Six Months” (2018), and “We Love Acadia!” (due out this year). Her comics about daily life can be seen online at Spiralbound, the comics page of Medium.com.

Johann Michael Nahme is the recipient of degrees from Tufts, The School of the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Rhode Island School of Design. He was an art teacher in the Hopkinton, Mass. public schools from 1970 to 2003. He also taught at the college level at Union College in Lancaster, Mass. Michael is the owner of the Nahme Fine Arts Gallery in Searsport, which features local artists and craftspeople.

Lee Ladonna Nahme earned degrees from Vesper George School of Art, The School of the Museum of Fine Arts, and Tufts University. She taught art at Rockland High School in Massachusetts from 1971 to 1973 and worked as a traveling artist with Jinx Harris’s “Sunshine Artists” from 1972 to 1988. Mrs. Nahme shows her work along with other local artists at her husband’s gallery.