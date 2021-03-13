Coleman scholarship recipient named 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Delaney Smith, a current participant in the Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Program, has been selected for the 2021 Beverly Coleman Scholarship Award.

Established in 2010 by the Coleman family, the award honors the late Beverly Coleman by helping to support students who share her passions. Coleman volunteered at the library for more than 20 years and was involved with many other community organizations. Community service, conservation, horticulture and history were important to her.

A senior at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Delaney is majoring in English. Concern for the environment has inspired her to follow a vegan diet for more than five years. At college, she and friends began a vegan-friendly support group. Delaney is also working with others to bring a greater awareness of climate justice to the student population and beyond.

The Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Program was founded in 1953. It assists Mount Desert Island High School graduates from the towns of Mount Desert and Cranberry Isles who are pursuing postsecondary study.