Cole-Will to discuss archaeology

BAR HARBOR — Rebecca Cole-Will, cultural resources specialist at Acadia National Park, will give a presentation titled “Is Archaeology Still Relevant in the 21st Century?” at Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought program at Birch Bay Village in Hulls Cove on Friday, Nov. 17, at noon.

A hot buffet begins at 11:30 a.m. and costs $11; the lecture is from noon to 1 p.m. Reservations are required for either and must be received by noon on Thursday, Nov. 16. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or at [email protected]. This event is open to the public.