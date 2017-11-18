Saturday - Nov 18, 2017
Marc Cohn will play at The Criterion Theatre in February. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CRITERION THEATRE

Cohn to play at Criterion

November 18, 2017 on Entertainment, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Folk rock singer, songwriter and musician Marc Cohn will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m.

Cohn’s debut album went platinum and won him a Grammy for the soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis.” Ever since, he “has been mesmerizing audiences with his gifted compositions and honest delivery,” according to a press release.

“He’s a natural storyteller, balancing the exuberant with the poignant, and able to distill universal truth out of his often romantic, drawn-from-life tales,” says his bio.

Tickets in the balcony and front center orchestra sections cost $54.50, premium orchestra seat tickets cost $44.50, and general orchestra seats cost $29.50. All tickets soon will be available online at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.

