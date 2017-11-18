Cohn to play at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Folk rock singer, songwriter and musician Marc Cohn will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m.

Cohn’s debut album went platinum and won him a Grammy for the soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis.” Ever since, he “has been mesmerizing audiences with his gifted compositions and honest delivery,” according to a press release.

“He’s a natural storyteller, balancing the exuberant with the poignant, and able to distill universal truth out of his often romantic, drawn-from-life tales,” says his bio.

Tickets in the balcony and front center orchestra sections cost $54.50, premium orchestra seat tickets cost $44.50, and general orchestra seats cost $29.50. All tickets soon will be available online at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.