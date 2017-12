BAR HARBOR — The next Coffee’s On senior coffee house will take place at the YWCA MDI, 36 Mount Desert St., on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Coffee, tea and snacks are served at this social event. Anyone who needs transportation should call Doreen Willett with Island Connections at 288-4457.

Other questions about the coffee house can be directed to Amy Roebuck at 288-4457 or [email protected].

Coffee houses are scheduled for the first and third Tuesday of every month through April.