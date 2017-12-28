Coffeehouse returns

MOUNT DESERT — The First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library returns for its 16th season on Friday, Jan. 5, starting at 7 p.m.

Blue Gene is the master of ceremonies and host of an open mic session from 7-7:45 p.m. All performing artists are welcome. There is a sign up sheet on a clipboard; each participant has about 10 minutes on the mic.

Banned from Eden, the featured program, will play starting at 8 p.m. The band is composed of Jim Coffman on guitar, mandolin and fiddle; Jeff Walls on bass; and Russell Snyder on drums and harmonica. All three members sing, and they all write songs. Snyder and Walls live in Otter Creek; Coffman lives in Bar Harbor. They’ve been together as a band for about 10 years. They play at the Franklin Veteran’s Club on the fourth Friday of the month, as well as at other Down East venues.

The audience should expect a lot of original songs and covers of rock, reggae, country, blues and funky stuff. “We really just want to rock the party and have a good time,” said members of the band.

Despite the carpeting in the Mellon Room, where the performance will take place, the library invites people to stand up and move with the music. While the First Friday Coffeehouse is free of charge, donations will be accepted. Homemade refreshments will be sold in support of the MDES Greenhouse Project.