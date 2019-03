Jazz combos from Mount Desert Island High School will be the featured program at the First Friday Coffeehouse on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. The featured program begins at 8 p.m. Michael Remy, Instrumental Music Instructor at MDIHS is bringing five jazz combos to the show; Plop, Pulp, Patty, Department of Justice and OMLRATA. The evening starts at 7 p.m. with an open mic session hosted by Blue Gene.

Contact the library at 276-3333.