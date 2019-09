SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Coddiwomple, an ensemble including Brian Kupiec, Mark Kanter and John Wixon, will play Saturday, Sept. 7 at Coda in Southwest Harbor.

Kupiec said the Coddiwomple project is “a mindfully aimless musical meander across all sorts of genres and decades. The journey is the destination, and it’s a hoot.”

Music starts at 7 p.m. Reservations recommended. Contact 244-8133