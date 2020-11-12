COA welcomes new faces to Bar Harbor campus

BAR HARBOR —College of the Atlantic welcomes two new professors and a teaching fellow for the 2020-21 school year.

Artist Daniel Kojo Schrade has joined the staff as a faculty member in painting and drawing. Schrade’s Afrofuturistic work explores the Black diaspora through an abstract-modernist lens. His art, he says, is significantly research based and nurtured by a complex culmination of information from his own cultural archive.

Schrade, born into an artistic German family, trained as a printmaker in Berlin. He then studied fine arts in Munich and Cuenca, Spain, where he met painter Antonio Saura and found a passion for non-representational painting. He has held positions as a lecturer at the Cusanuswerk Foundation, a visiting lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology College of Art Ghana, an assistant professor at the Academy of Fine Arts Munich Germany and a professor of art at Hampshire College.

Ming-Tso Chien will serve as the 2020-21 predoctoral visiting teaching fellow in educational studies. Chien is a doctoral candidate in pre-K-12 education with a concentration in literacy at University of Maine, where he is completing his dissertation. Academically, he’s concerned with issues of equity, inclusion and social justice in education, focusing on how bias, prejudice and discrimination affect students’ social and academic wellbeing.

Chien, who is from Taichung, Taiwan, came to Maine in 2015 as a Fulbright foreign language teaching assistant in the University of Maine Department of Modern Languages and Classics, where he taught classes in Mandarin. He was awarded a 2020–21 Chase Distinguished Research Assistantship by the UMaine Graduate School.

After the completion of his dissertation, Chien looks forward to teaching and doing research about language and education or working with future language educators. He also envisions working for or establishing a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting multicultural literacy or cross-cultural relationships through community education.

Chien’s position at COA is made possible by a grant from the Davis Educational Foundation.

Heather Lakey, Ph.D., is the inaugural holder of the COA McNally Family Chair in Philosophy and Human Ecology, a newly endowed faculty position.

Lakey’s work focuses on ethics, feminist philosophy and the intersection between thought processes and socio-political issues. She examines ethical models of discourse and decision–making and espouses using philosophy as a way to slow down, think through one’s own experiences and recognize the ideas that shape one’s own thinking.

Lakey is the product of an interdisciplinary, experiential education, receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in human ecology from COA. After earning a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Oregon, she completed her doctoral studies at University of Maine.

Lakey has taught as an adjunct and lecturer at both UMaine and COA.

The McNally Family Chair in Philosophy and Human Ecology was created with a gift from COA Trustee Jay McNally ’84 and his daughters Rose Besen-McNally ’19 and Lily Besen-McNally ’20, in honor of Jay’s grandparents, Rose and Michael Russo.