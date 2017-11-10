Cline to lecture on river protection

MOUNT DESERT — Ken Cline will lead a discussion on his recent work with Maori in New Zealand and how lessons learned around the world can be applied to Maine’s river systems after he presents the Seaside United Church of Christ’s Soup with Substance lecture on Tuesday, Nov 14, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Cline is a faculty member at College of the Atlantic, where he teaches environmental law and policy. He is the inaugural David Rockefeller Family Chair in Ecosystem Management and Protection, through which he coordinates the collaboration between COA and Acadia National Park.

He has done extensive work with local, national and international river and land conservation groups in the United States, Chile, Turkey, Tobago, Mexico, France and India. Most recently he has done research in New Zealand on Maori legal rights and a new paradigm for managing rivers and land that gives legal standing to nature.

The Soup with Substance series aims to create conversation and dialogue around issues of particular concern for Mount Desert Island and its role within our global community. A simple catered meal begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow at 5:30.

The Northeast Harbor Parish Hall is at 21 Summit Road. Childcare is provided.