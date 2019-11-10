Climate change psychology, art

BAR HARBOR — Artist Deena Witman and psychologist Will Hafford, both professors at Unity College, will lead a discussion about climate change and its associated personal and community impacts Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The talk will consider climate change from a variety of perspectives drawn from the worlds of both art and psychology. Witman and Hafford will also ask audience members for their thoughts during a facilitated community dialogue.

Witman is a Maine transdisciplinary artist working with photographic media. She studied environmental sciences, which led to her working as a field biologist for more than a decade. Her creative practice is a merger of inquiry and discovery with that of experimentation and expression.

“Her work questions our relationship to the natural world, our place in the universe, and our responsibly to this earth and those who inhabit it,” organizers said.

She is an assistant professor in environmental humanities at Unity College and the managing editor of Hawk & Handsaw — The Journal of Creative Sustainability.

Hafford is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as an associate professor of psychology and adventure therapy at Unity College. His areas of study include climate change psychology, the mental health benefits of nature and the impacts of experiential group work.

Contact 288-4245.