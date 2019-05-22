Climate change in northern Chile

BAR HARBOR — Sarah Ebel will discuss her anthropological research on climate change adaptation and transformative governance in the Lakes Region of Chile Tuesday, May 28, at the College of the Atlantic. The free talk, part of the Seminar of Climate Change 2019 Speaker Series, begins at 4:10 p.m. in the McCormick Lecture Hall.

Ebel spent a year and a half in Chile living in rural fishing communities, working with fishing unions, and conducting research on adaptation to a harmful, large-scale algal bloom that occurred in 2016.

Her research examines the intersection of governance, environmental change, conflict, and human agency in socio-ecological systems. Focusing on northern Patagonia in the Lakes Region of Chile, she seeks to understand individual and institutional adaptation and transformations in governance in response to the region’s rapidly changing ocean-scape.

Ebel recently completed her doctoral degree in anthropology and environmental policy at the University of Maine. She previously traveled the world as a Thomas J. Watson Fellow, worked at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries and worked the stern on a lobster boat out of Stonington. She is an instructor for the School of Marine Science at the University of Maine and teaches as a visiting faculty member at College of the Atlantic. Her work has been funded by the Thomas J. Watson Fellowship, a National Science Foundation IGERT Grant and a Wenner-Gren Doctoral Dissertation Grant.