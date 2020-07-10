Saturday - Jul 11, 2020

Climate awareness is art project goal 

July 10, 2020 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — A group of Mount Desert Island teens is working to put together a community art installation “centered around climate awareness,” according to a newsletter announcement from A Climate to Thrive. 

Residents of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork responding to these prompts: “What on earth are you grateful for? What environmental issues do you want the community to be aware of? What about the planet inspires you?” 

Submissions are due July 20 and will be hung in late July outside the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. A collection bin will be placed outside the church; pick up can be arranged if necessary. 

Follow A Climate to Thrive social media pages for updates and more information. 

 

