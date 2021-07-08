Claremont reopens with classic look

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Claremont Hotel’s new owner Tim Harrington calls himself a serial renovator, and the new look of the century-old business is proof.

“I just decided I was going to pour all of my resources in here, because it’s worth it,” he said in a recent conversation with the Islander, on the hotel porch overlooking Somes Sound and a newly installed pool.

Upgrading the hotel for its 137th season was a two-year renovation that took place in six months, according to Harrington. Despite COVID clampdowns on supplies and shortages due to shipping, he and his team did whatever it took to open the doors on Memorial Day weekend, including flying two people to Chicago to truck back kitchen equipment that was not expected to ship until mid-June.

The classic yellow building is now white with lots of green and pink accents, a gift shop, intimate bar, upgraded restaurant and a soon-to-open spa for guests. Several of the cottages on site have also been renovated and guests can enjoy playing in a new game room where the Claremont Croquet Classic winners are posted on the wall. One of the two croquet courts on the grounds was preserved and the other is where the new pool was installed.