Civil liberties expert to speak

BAR HARBOR — Civil liberties lawyer and scholar Burt Neuborne, founding legal director of the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law, will speak Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The talk is part of a series on “Democracy: The Constitution, The Courts and The People,” co-sponsored by the Jesup, the League of Women Voters of Maine Downeast and Acadia Senior College.

Neuborne’s talk is called “How Good are the Brakes on This Train?” He will speak about our nation’s constitutional braking mechanisms and look at how they are working today. These mechanisms include a well-functioning representative democracy, the two Bills of Rights protecting autonomy and equality, separation of powers, federalism and judicial review.

Neuborne is the founding legal director of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. He has served as national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, special counsel to the National Organization for Women Legal Defense and Education Fund and a member of the New York City Human Rights Commission. He challenged the constitutionality of the Vietnam War, worked on the Pentagon Papers case, worked with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when she headed the ACLU Women’s Rights Project and anchored the ACLU’s legal program during the Reagan years.

The series also includes a talk on “Law and Legitimacy in the Supreme Court” with Richard Fallon, set for Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Theda Skocpol will speak on “Saving America Once Again — Comparing the Tea Party and the Anti-Trump Resistance” on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 p.m. Skocpol, the Victor S. Thomas Professor of Government and Sociology at Harvard University, will compare the rise of the Tea Party starting in 2009 and the anti-Trump groups that came together after the 2016 election.

Thanks to a grant from the Rose and Samuel Rudman Trust, the Jesup will also be providing a collection of books on citizenship, democratic practices, access to true information, and best practices for working together.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be live music before the talk. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.