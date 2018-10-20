“CineGrand” film series set

ELLSWORTH –— The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series continues its Fall 2018 season with a pair of scary movies, “Mary Shelley” and “Hereditary.”

“Shelley” tells the story of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin (Elle Fanning). Godwin was the author of one of the world’s most famous Gothic novels, “Frankenstein.” She has a fiery, tempestuous relationship with renowned romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley a.k.a. Douglas Booth.

The first screening will be Thursday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 pm. There will be a free discussion of Shelley’s book at the Ellsworth Public Library on Friday, Oct. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., getting out just in time for the afternoon screening at 1 p.m.

A special Halloween-only screening of “Hereditary” is planned for Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

“When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry,” a statement from The Grand said.

The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.”

Contact the Grand at 667-9500.