Church fair, luncheon

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mount Desert St., will hold its annual Christmas fair, luncheon and sale on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair features knitting, crocheting, sewing and other handmade items, an old-fashioned cheese wheel, homemade candy, cookies and other baked goods. There will be a room of “attic treasures” and a raffle table with gift certificates, artwork and handcrafts. The raffle drawing begins at 1:30 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the luncheon will be served. Soups including savory carrot-squash, minestrone, New England fish chowder, meaty chili and vegetarian chili will be available. Sandwiches will include three cheese on focaccia with lettuce and tomato, roasted chicken salad, hummus veggie wrap and egg salad. There is a gluten-free bread option. Many kinds of pie also will be for sale.

All areas are wheelchair accessible. Call 288-3280.