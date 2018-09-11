Christmas play auditions

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Community Theater (ACT) will hold auditions for “A Christmas Story” Thursday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. in the Mount Desert Island High School Theater. The play will be directed by Doug VanGorder and produced by Heather Dillon.

“Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas,” a summary of the play reads. “Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: ‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’

“All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including Scut Farkas, the school bully; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin and Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking and more.”

Email acadiacommunitytheater@gmail.com or send a message on the Acadia Community Theater Facebook page.