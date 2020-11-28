Christmas events continue despite pandemic

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases, some of the usual holiday events will look a little different this year.

Area towns have been cautious when planning for the holidays and many annual events have been reduced in size or modified to meet safety guidelines. Certain traditional festivities have been canceled while other newly–created holiday celebrations have been scheduled to take their place.

Bar Harbor Christmas Parade

On Dec. 4 from 5–6 p.m., the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will be holding a small Christmas Parade through downtown where people can see Santa Claus as he ushers in the holiday season. The procession will provide an opportunity to see and greet Santa Claus. Santa will pass by the Village Green and wave at the bandstand on the Village Green where the Christmas tree will be lit by a volunteer, signaling the official start of Bar Harbor’s holiday season.

Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Midnight Madness Sale

Shortly after the procession ends at 8 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Midnight Madness Sale in participating stores on Dec. 4. This year, stores participating in the sale so far will be Acadia Trail Signs, Acadia Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Alpenglow Adventure Sports, Bark Harbor, Cariloha, Cool as a Moose, Debbah’s, FIORE Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars, House Wine, Inspirations of Eden, My Darling Maine Island Boutique, Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops, Spruce & Gussy, Willis’ Rock Shop and Window Panes. Sale discounts and deals ranging from 10-50 percent off will vary depending on the business.

YWCA Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 12, the local YWCA will be holding a modified version of its annual Christmas Bazaar that will comply with Maine CDC regulations. Starting at 9 a.m., the association will be admitting three temperature–checked, sanitized children every 15 minutes to shop 30 minutes for gifts. There will be a $1 entrance fee, but there will be no gift charge for this year. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 1. The YWCA is accepting holiday donations of gifts and wrapping supplies. Email the Mount Desert YWCA at [email protected] or call (207) 288-5008 for more information.

The Parent Shoppe

From Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 18, the Mount Desert YWCA will also be holding The Parent Shoppe, sponsored by The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Trust, to help families located within the MDI Regional School System who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to the Christmas Bazaar, people are required to sign up by Tuesday, Dec. 1, by emailing Abby at [email protected] The association will enable parents, per scheduled time slot, to choose two gifts per child, free of charge, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. People interested can contact the Mount Desert YWCA at (207) 288-5008.

Bar Harbor River Church’s Night in Bethlehem

On Friday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from 6–7 p.m., Bar Harbor’s River Church will be hosting A Night in Bethlehem drive-in experience for the public through narration, song and even live animals. Two showings are scheduled to be held each night at the church on 1184 US Highway 102 in Town Hill. Each car will be able to tune in through an FM transmitter as the famous manger scene is reenacted and the Christmas story is narrated while a choir sings.

Holiday Craft Fair

The 44th annual Island Art’s Association’s Holiday Craft Fair will take place Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center in Bar Harbor. People can shop homemade gifts from local crafters, bid on raffle items and enjoy a meal at the MDI YWCA food booth.

Town of Mount Desert Lights

This year, the village of Northeast Harbor will be lit up on Dec. 5. People are encouraged to drive through town to see the marina, the Mount Desert Chamber Office and Main Street decked out in lights. A newly planted tree in honor of Tom Savage will also be lit for the season. The lighting will be held virtually on the town’s Facebook page.

Letters to Santa

Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, the mailbox located in front of the Great Harbor Maritime Museum will be accepting children’s letters to Santa. Children are welcome to write letters and deliver them to the 124 Main Street location in Northeast Harbor.

Mount Desert Maine Seacoast Mission

On Dec. 5, the Maine Seacoast Mission will be lighting up the Sunbeam from bow to stern, with a decorated Christmas tree in the salon. Its new headquarters in Mount Desert will be festively lit up, along with the rest of the town. Folks can stroll past the headquarters to see lights as they shop or walk down to the marina. In addition to what is happening in Northeast Harbor, the Mission is continuing the tradition of delivering their “White Gifts” (Christmas gifts) to children and elders throughout the community, including the outer islands, around Christmas. For more information, visit seacoastmission.org/what-we-do/christmas-program/.

Shop Local in Mount Desert

This holiday season, shops in the area want people to know they are open and invite them to shop local. Mount Desert local businesses such as the Holmes Store, Artemis Gallery, Shaw Jewelry, S.R. Tracy, FT Brown’s Ace Hardware Co., the Kimball Shop & Boutique, Pine Tree Market, ArtWaves Art and Dance Studios, Carters Real Estate, Maine Street Variety and McGrath’s invite people to come and visit.

Southwest Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting

Harbor House will be hosting an event on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Southwest Harbor Village Green to watch Santa Claus light the town Christmas tree. Although there will be no outdoor bonfires or picture taking held inside of Harbor House, families can take photos with Santa at the tree outside. All families are required to wear masks and socially distance while attending.

First National Bank’s Angel Tree

The Angel Tree at the First National Bank in Southwest Harbor is back for another year. Any customer who wants to purchase gifts for a local child in need should stop by and grab an angel. Donations of checks payable to the bank’s Angel Tree program are also recommended.

Christmas Float in Tremont

Starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, the town of Tremont will have a Christmas float (16–foot trailer behind a truck) that goes through Tremont with Santa on Dec. 12. Santa Claus will be making stops for those who signed up for a visit. Children will receive individually bagged goods and a chance to safely see Ol’ Saint Nick. The town encourages those who have signed up to bring along letters for Santa and drop them in the magical mailbox.