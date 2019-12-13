Christmas concert at St. John’s

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Christmas concert for the community entitled “In Dulci Jubilo” will be presented on Monday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.

Bernard-based soprano Cherie Magnello and baritone Carl Wrubel will be accompanied by pianist William Merrill. Wrubel and Merrill have recently moved to Southwest Harbor from Boston.

This program will feature solos and duets by the singers as well as piano solos by Merrill. A short carol sing will conclude the program. This concert will be the first performance of a new composition, “Alleluia, Dies Sanctificatus,” written for the event by noted local composer William Hawley.

Magnello performs a wide range of musical and theatrical repertoire and has collaborated on new theater pieces with a variety of writers/composers, as well as working with Hawley. She appears frequently with the Barn Arts in Tremont, New Surry Theatre and Meetinghouse Theatre Lab.

Wrubel has sung with many organizations in the Boston area including Boston Lyric Opera and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Some of his solo performances have been in Mozart’s Requiem, Handel’s Messiah and Faure’s Requiem. Most recently he was a cantor and soloist at St. Paul Church in Wellesley, Mass.

Merrill is a well known vocal coach and collaborative pianist. He performed for many years in the New England area, throughout the U.S. with Columbia Concerts, as well as in Europe and China. He was music minister at Union Church in Waban, Mass. for 25 years.

Contact 244-3229.