Tuesday - Jan 02, 2018
A prior year's performance of the Acadia Choral Society. The group will start rehearsals for its spring concerts soon. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Chorus to start rehearsals, seeks new members

ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Choral Society will begin rehearsing for its spring concerts on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth. Weekly rehearsals are held Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. No auditions are required.

The performances will take place at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor on May 5-6 and at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth on May 13.

In its continued search for a permanent music director, the chorus will be led this spring by soprano Sing Rose as guest director. A native of South Korea, Rose received her master’s degree from SUNY Purchase College in New York and has performed at venues around the world. She will lead the chorus in a variety of classical and contemporary works, including Bach’s “Jesu, Meine Freude” and a piece by John Alan Rose, Sing Rose’s composer-pianist husband.

To join the chorus, email board president Michael Marion at [email protected] or simply come to the first rehearsal. Visit www.acadiachoralsociety.org.

