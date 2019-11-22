Choral Society holiday concerts

BAR HARBOR — “Christmas Cantata” by Daniel Pinkham headlines the Acadia Choral Society’s “Hodie” concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church.

The chorus is directed by Daniel Pyle and accompanied by Kimberly Haller and the Acadia Brass Quartet.

The program also includes “Hodie Christus Natus Est” by Palestrina, the traditional carol “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella” and other traditional songs and carols.

After the Dec. 7 opening concert, performances continue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Saviour’s and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.

Tickets are sold for a suggested donation $15. They can be purchased in Bar Harbor at Sherman’s Books & Stationery and Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, the Southwest Harbor Library and the SevenArts Gallery at 192 Main St. in Ellsworth. They are also available from chorus members and at the door.

The concert is sponsored by Fiore and Bar Harbor Savings and Loan.

Visit acadiachoralsociety.com.