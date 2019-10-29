Choral Evensong at St. Saviour’s

BAR HARBOR — A Choral Evensong in observance of All Saints will be held at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a reception following the Evensong.

This particular festival honoring all the saints, not only the ones with special days set aside for them on the calendar, was also known as All Hallows.

“In the British Isles it became the popular habit to set aside the evening before, known as All Hallows’ Eve and later as Hallowe’en, for wearing costumes or masks, visiting from house to house and giving and receiving treats of food or drink,” an announcement from the church said. “But this was all in preparation for the solemn festivities in church the next day.”

Choral Evensong, which has been described as the gem of the Anglican liturgy, is sung in the Church of England but also in The Episcopal Church in this country and in Anglican churches worldwide.

It consists of psalms, prayers and songs, all either chanted or sung. The choir of St. Saviour’s is led for this service by its organist and music director, Daniel Pyle.

Contact 288-4215.