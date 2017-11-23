Choral concerts to mark holiday season’s start

BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Choral Society will perform at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. The group will repeat the performance at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.

The hope-filled theme of this year’s concert, “Here Comes the Light,” brings together several key topics reflected throughout the program: glory, peace, light and snow. Opening with three variations of songs to the Virgin Mary and continuing with reflections on peace and glory, the first half culminates in Bob Chilcott’s “Gloria.” This 15-minute piece employs a brass quintet, timpani and organ, and features a contrasting mixture of exclamations and legato sections.

The second half of the program revolves around motifs of light and snow, opening with a madrigal-like setting of text drawn from “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Graham and carrying through the themes of light, love and snow in two works by contemporary composers Eric Whitacre and Kim Andre Arnesen. There also is an arrangement of a well-known Peter, Paul and Mary song, “Light One Candle,” an arrangement of “Still, Still, Still” and the thematic closer “Here Comes the Light.”

As the Acadia Choral Society continues its search for a permanent director, the chorus has engaged guest Music Director Molly Webster of Bangor to lead the chorus this season. She comes to the society with a musical background and experience leading other vocal groups. Kimberly Haller, accompanist and assistant director, continues to play the piano for rehearsals and performances.

Tickets are available in advance from chorus members, as well as at the Southwest Harbor Library; Sherman’s Books & Stationery and Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars in Bar Harbor; and the Seven Arts Gallery in Ellsworth. The suggested donation at the door is $15.

The concerts are supported by corporate sponsor Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars.