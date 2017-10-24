Choco-Latté, Havana to support cancer efforts

BAR HARBOR — A Hungry for Health fundraiser at Choco-Latté and Havana this fall will raise money for Healthy Acadia’s cancer prevention and treatment programs in Hancock and Washington counties.

Choco-Latté, at 240 Main St., will donate 25 cents for every Choco-Latté beverage sold in October. Havana, at 318 Main St., has pledged $2 for every entree sold on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in November.

The money raised during the campaign will support Healthy Acadia and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education and treatment services. This is the second year of the annual Hungry for Health campaign, which addresses a critical community health need each year. It also is the second year that Havana and Choco-Latté have participated.

“Thanks to Havana and Choco-Latté for making it feel doubly good to enjoy a great meal or a hot drink this fall, first through the taste and act of eating or drinking, and second through the knowledge that you are participating in an important effort,” said Healthy Acadia Development Coordinator Shoshona Smith.

Choco-Latté is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the winter and features house-made fine chocolates, organic coffee, espresso, and hot chocolate. Visit www.choco-lattecafe.com or call 801-9179.

Havana is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30-9 p.m. Contact Havana at in[email protected] or 288-2822. Visit Havana on Facebook or at www.havanamaine.com.

Healthy Acadia and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center partner on a Cancer Patient Navigator Program funded in part through a Maine Cancer Foundation grant. The service provides caring, effective support for individuals facing cancer.

Visit www.healthyacadia.org and go to “What’s new!” or contact Shoshona at [email protected] or at 667-7171.