Chisholm to discuss risks from wildfire

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — You and your family probably have a plan for a house fire—a smoke detector in place, an evacuation plan, and a safe place to gather. But do you have a plan for a wildfire?

Southwest Harbor Fire Chief Tommy Chisholm will lead a presentation and discussion about wildfire risks Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The talk will include seven ways residents can reduce the risk of their homes and property becoming fuel for a wildland fire.

The program is offered in conjunction with the Acadia National Park Wildland Fire Crew. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. This event is free and all are welcome.

Contact the library at 244-7065 or visit www.swhplibrary.org.