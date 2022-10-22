Chebacco Chats returns for the fall

MOUNT DESERT — Chebacco Chats, the weekly web series by Mount Desert Island Historical Society, returns on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m., with host Jenna Jandreau interviewing Raney Bench about the closing of the Quietside fish canneries.

Chebacco Chats are hosted live on Zoom, and stream online through the Society’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Chats feature authors, historians and others who study and contemplate history, this great place that is Mount Desert Island, and the way this region impacts the wider world. Guests are often contributors to the Society’s annual magazine, Chebacco.

This fall, Chebacco Chats includes Karen Sieber and Sam Younger discussing the Black resort (that never was) in Sorrento, William (Bill) Horner and the Gilded Age of Yachting, Tim Garrity on the history of the Stone Barn and more. New episodes air live every Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 27 through Dec. 15.

To learn more and access each week’s Zoom link, visit www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats. Chats are recorded and made available after the program as YouTube videos on the Society’s website. Contact Jenna Jandreau at [email protected] with questions about Chebacco Chats.