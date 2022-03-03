Chebacco Chats are back for jam-packed season 

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is bringing back its popular Chebacco Chats, a weekly web series featuring authors, historians and others who study and celebrate history, Mount Desert Island and the way this region impacts the wider world.

The third season of Chebacco Chats will kick off on Thursday, March 3, at 4:30 p.m., with the Society’s new Communications and Engagement Manager Jenna Jandreau interviewing the Society’s Executive Director Raney Bench about this year’s Chebacco theme, “Imagining What If….?”

New web episodes will be live every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. through April 21. The March 31 episode is a special commemoration for local boat builder and historian Ralph Stanley, in partnership with Southwest Harbor Public Library.

To learn more and to access each week’s Zoom link, visit www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats.

The mission of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society is to foster meaningful engagement with the histories of MDI. For more information, go online to www.mdihistory.org.