Charitable fund launches community challenge to support Ukraine refugees 

BAR HARBOR — The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund (WFHCF) announced a campaign on March 21 to support Ukrainian refugees through a community fund drive in support of World Central Kitchen. The WFHCF will match donations received through this campaign up to $10,000.

“The people of Ukraine need our support. While being displaced from their homes and separated from their families, they must also find a way to nourish themselves and their children. World Central Kitchen is helping to make this possible and we are honored to have the ability to support them in this work,” said David C. Witham, CEO of Witham Family Hotels.

World Central Kitchen is feeding refugees displaced by the crisis in Ukraine in multiple bordering countries and beyond. They have teams cooking for and providing food as refugees arrive in neighboring countries as well as shipments of food arriving in Ukraine to partners who will distribute ingredients to be prepared and distributed to people sheltering within the country. Over one million meals have been served to date through their #ChefsForUkraine relief effort.

Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund was established in 2017 to carry on the philanthropic legacy of hotelier David J. Witham. The fund is dedicated to supporting local and regional organizations that provide valuable charitable services.

To donate to this campaign, go online to https://donate.wck.org/team/414909.