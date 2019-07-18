Champlain Institute begins July 29

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic’s Champlain Institute, now in its third year, will run from July 29-August 2. The theme is “Art: Dissent and Diplomacy.” Talks will explore the ways art challenges, promotes, undermines and advances political, social, religious and cultural norms.

Curated around a different topic each year, the institute invites scholars, writers, and thought leaders to weigh in on the most pressing issues of our time. This summer’s speakers include award-winning novelists Imbolo Mbue and Christina Baker Kline, Tribeca Film Festival Executive Director Nancy Shafer, New York Times food editor Sam Sifton and others.

“For the first two years of the Champlain Institute, we used the lenses of democracy and foreign affairs to survey the current political landscape,” said Lynn Boulger, dean of advancement.

“This year, I’m excited to use the power of artistic expression as the lens through which we explore the ways soft power, government surveillance, social uprisings and religious understanding can change minds and influence movements.”

The 2019 Champlain Institute opens on July 29 with “Bloomsbury: Private Consciousness and Social Conscience,” an exploration of art and dissent with artist and writer Julian Bell and Washington Post senior editor Frances Stead Sellers.

Topics through the week include “Soul of the Nation: Art in the Time of Black Power,” “Can Islamic Art Change Minds? “The Art of Dissent” and “Who Gets to Tell the Story?”

The Institute closes on Friday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. with “Art in the Time of Discontent.” Nelson-Atkins Museum Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia and Judith Goldstein, founder and director of Humanity in Action, discuss the question “are art museums are a new paradigm for tolerance and diplomacy or an endangered species challenged by virtue of their founding in the values of the encyclopedia?”

Other guests include U.S. Department of State director of film, TV, and digital media programs Catherine Brown Collins; historical scholar Ted Widmer; filmmaker Bryn Mooser; former Metropolitan Museum of Art curator Patti Cadby Birch; art historian John Wilmerding; Brooklyn Museum curator Ashley James and Africa Pop Studio curator Hannah Traore.

All Institute events will be held in the Champlain Institute tent at the Davis Center.

Visit coa.edu/champlaininstitute. Contact 801-5623.