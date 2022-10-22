Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

BAR HARBOR — On Wednesday, Nov. 2, members of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will present awards to deserving businesses at its annual dinner. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Chamber has held the meeting in person due to the pandemic. For each of the past two years, the annual meeting has been held remotely.

The Rising Star Award is given to a business that has demonstrated marked growth and prominence. The Neighbor Business of the Year Award is bestowed upon a business member located outside of Bar Harbor. The Community Hero Award recognizes the individual who, in the eyes of the Chamber’s board of directors, has shown a commitment and dedication to our community. The member business that demonstrated excellence in operations and performance over the past 12 months will be named the Business of the Year.

The 2022 awards recipients are:

Business of the Year: My Darling Maine Island Boutique

Neighbor Business of the Year: Island Cruises

Rising Star Award: A Little Mad

Community Hero Award: Jeremy Dougherty

The Chamber will also present the winner with this year’s Cadillac Award, which is given to a person who epitomizes the virtues of leadership, service and sacrifice and the quest for personal excellence. The President’s Award is selected by the chair of the board of directors, and board Chair Nina Barufaldi St. Germain has selected Carrie Jones to receive this honor.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual dinner will be presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and is sponsored by First National Bank and Machias Savings Bank. Additional contributions have been made by Dobbs Productions and the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center.

The event will be held at the Atlantic Oceanside, 119 Eden St., Bar Harbor. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. Dinner follows at approximately 7 p.m. Members can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/BHCC_dinner2022 or by calling the Chamber’s administrative office at (207) 801-2566, ext. 12.