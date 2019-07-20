Chamber concerts set

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music will open its 56th season with a program of Haydn, Dvořák and Edward Elgar on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30pm at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Daedalus has been quartet-in-residence at the University of Pennsylvania since 2006. The group has also recently been awarded Chamber Music America’s Guarneri String Quartet Award. The quartet is violinist Min-Young Kim, violinist Matilda Kaul, viola player Jessica Thompson and cellist Thomas Kraines.

Festival Pianist and Music Director Todd Crow will join the quartet.

The following Tuesday, July 30, the festival presents a program of Schumann, Kodály, Beethoven and Dohnányi.

Crow will join guest artists Stephanie Chase, violin; Wei-Ping Chou, horn; Moran Katz, clarinet; Dov Scheindlin, viola; and Mark Shuman, cello, all of whom have performed as soloists at the festival in the past.

The first half of the concert features works for various combinations of instruments. All of the musicians will be heard in Dohnányi’s Sextet, which was written in 1935, but in a lush post-Romantic idiom.

The Sextet is pictorial and includes a march-like section that may represent Dohnányi’s concerns about the perilous state of affairs in Europe at the time, and a jocular finale that parodies jazz, the circus, and a limping Viennese waltz.

The festival presents chamber music concerts at the Neighborhood House weekly on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in July and August. Tickets are available at mtdesertfestival.org or by calling 266-2550.