Celebrating a century

BAR HARBOR – Ruth Valenzuela celebrated turning 100 years old on Monday with some friends on her second–story apartment deck in Bar Harbor. Her special day included a Zoom call with children, most of whom are now in their 70s, from an orphanage she managed in the first half of her life. For party guests, a friend had pins made that featured the birthday girl’s image on the front. Laughter, weekly walks, always taking the stairs and not smoking are some of the keys to Valenzuela’s long life. “I always attributed it to my good mid-Western genes,” she added. Originally from Wisconsin, Valenzuela is planning a trip there later this year to celebrate with family. When one friend enthusiastically acknowledged Valenzuela’s milestone, she responded, “You can do it, too!”