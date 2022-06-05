Celebrate wooden-bodied autos on June 11 

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum invites the public to its second family-friendly Cars & Coffee gathering of 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, to celebrate wooden-bodied autos, cycles, small boats and more.

Owners of wooden-bodied modes of transportation can bring them to the museum for this featured event. While the free event focuses on “woodies,” all specialty automobiles are welcome.

Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is also free during the hours of the event. Light refreshments will be offered at no charge, and including coffee, locally-baked donuts from Honey and Lace Baking Company, fruit and juices.

“Cars & Coffee events are a wonderful way to share the museum with the public and welcome a variety of exhibitors’ specialty cars. These fun, community-based events offer an unparalleled opportunity to talk with car owners and enthusiasts and even get a special peek under the hoods of a variety of vehicles. We are pleased to host these wonderful gatherings throughout the season,” said Executive Director Ethan Yankura.

More Cars & Coffee events are scheduled throughout the season, with an Electric Car Day taking place on Saturday, June 25.

A full schedule of events at the museum can be found at www.sealcoveautomuseum.org/events/categories/cars-coffee.

Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the auto museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May 1 through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org or call (207) 244-9242.