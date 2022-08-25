COASTAL NEWS:

Friday - Aug 26, 2022
An inside look at the collection on display at Seal Cove Auto Museum. PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM

Celebrate the Brass Era at Seal Cove Auto Museum

August 25, 2022 on Lifestyle
SCAM outside view

Brass Era autos from Seal Cove Auto Museum’s collection have their day in the sun outside the museum.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM

MOUNT DESERT — The period focus of Seal Cove Auto Museum is the Brass Era. Celebrate pre-1918 automobiles at the museum Aug. 27 for the seventh Cars & Coffee gathering of 2022. 

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the museum invites the public to peruse specialty autos of all kinds, vintages and varieties. Author Bob Lawton will be on hand to talk about his new book, “Murder with an Ocean View,” and copies will be available for purchase.  

Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free during the family-friendly event. Free light refreshments include coffee, locally baked donuts from Honey and Lace Baking Company, fruit and juices. 

Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter will discuss the collection and the history of the automobile. 

“Brass Day is a great way to focus on the earliest autos while inviting the community to bring their specialty cars of all eras. The comparisons we can draw between these very early autos of the Brass Era and the cars of today are fascinating. We look forward to welcoming a great crowd and some exciting guest automobiles,” Yankura said.  

A full schedule of Cars & Coffee events can be found online at www.sealcoveautomuseum.org 

Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 1 through Oct. 31.   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.