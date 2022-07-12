Celebrate Ruth Moore’s life, legacy at Bass Harbor Memorial Library

BERNARD — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library and Tremont Historical Society will celebrate author Ruth Moore’s legacy with a week-long series of book talks, performances and programs that explore her writing, her voice and what it means to live in a rural community off the coast of Maine.

Moore is a Tremont native, born in 1903 and raised on Great Gott Island, who grew to become an important Maine author of the 20th century. She is best known for her honest portrayals of Maine people and evocative descriptions of the state.

Moore was a significant literary figure on the national stage during her career. Her second novel, “Spoonhandle,” spent 14 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list in the company of George Orwell, W. Somerset Maugham and Robert Penn Warren.

The library will present four public programs from July 18-21. All events take place at Bass Harbor Memorial Library, 89 Bernard Road in Bernard.

Throughout the month of July, the library will have an art show featuring works by local artists inspired by Moore, along with a private collection of her original book cover and promotional artwork. A public reception will be held 6 p.m. Monday, July 18.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, Tremont Historical Society intern and Bryn Mawr scholar Ella Kosten will discuss her research on the economic, literary and social themes Moore explored in her writing and how present-day islanders are addressing these same issues 80 years later.

The Community Read for 2022 is Moore’s “Dinosaur Bite.” Take part in the discussion at the book club at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. Jennifer Craig will lead the discussion along with Lisa Murray and Muriel Davisson. Copies of “Dinosaur Bite” can be borrowed from Bass Harbor Memorial Library and other Mount Desert Island libraries.

Celebrate Moore’s birthday from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with recitations of her work by Dennis Damon, music by Weslea Sidon, cake and refreshments.

For information, call (207) 244-3798, email [email protected] or go to www.bassharborlibrary.com or the library’s Facebook page.