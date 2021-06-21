Celebrate Maine with Island Readers & Writers book club 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial and its rich maritime culture this summer with the Island Readers & Writers Community Book Club.

Children and adults are invited to join the program, during which participants will read “The Young Man and the Sea” by Rodman Philbrick.

“IRW is excited to offer this Book Club for children and adults living and visiting Mount Desert Island this summer,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates. “‘The Young Man and the Sea’ is an exciting and moving story that captures the adventurous Maine spirit and the ingenuity and strength of children. Along with the book and related discussions, there are several fun events planned in July, including the opportunity to meet the author himself.”

Online registration for the program opened Thursday, June 17. Pickup for materials will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, to Friday, June 25, at the IRW office at 246 Main Street in Southwest Harbor.

IRW Community Book Club participants will receive an adventure tote with a copy of the book, discussion questions, art activity and a log book to record activities and thoughts.

A virtual book discussion is scheduled from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Writer and historian Nan Lincoln will offer a tour of the Tremont Historical Society from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, along with a presentation and discussion of its harpoon.

An art program with artist and illustrator Rebekah Raye will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 14, at the Town Hill Community Hall at 1328 State Highway 102 in Bar Harbor.

The program will culminate with a presentation and book signing with Philbrick from 3:30-5 p.m., on Saturday, July 17, at the Camp Beech Cliff amphitheater.

Pre-registration for this free program is required. The publisher has suggested “The Young Man and the Sea” for ages 9 and up.

Philbrick started writing stories in sixth grade and never stopped. As a young, unpublished author, he worked as a carpenter and boatbuilder. After a career writing mysteries and suspense novels for adults, he stumbled on the idea for “Freak the Mighty,” his first book for young readers, which was made into a movie with Sharon Stone. His Civil War novel “The Mostly True Adventures of Homer P. Figg” won a Newbery Honor. In 2021, the Maine Library Association awarded him the Katahdin Lifetime Achievement Award for an outstanding body of work in children’s literature.

For more information and to register for this program, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.