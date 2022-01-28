CBC kicks off anniversary with Winter Warmup

MOUNT DESERT — Join Camp Beech Cliff on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Winter Warmup – an outdoor family-friendly event that begins a year-long celebration of CBC’s 25th anniversary of becoming a nonprofit community organization.

Stop by to sample soups from local restaurants, enjoy a cup of hot cider, make s’mores over a campfire, play outdoor games and learn more about summer camp and the registration process, school vacation camps, pickle ball and other year-round programs.

The free event is being sponsored by A&B Naturals, Choco-Latte, Clark Point Catering, Hannaford (Bar Harbor), Havana, Little Notch Bakery, Mother’s Kitchen, Peekytoe Provisions, Salt Meadow Farm, Sips 2.0 and The Nor’Easter Pound & Market.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick-off this celebration than to bring our community together in the dead of winter!” said CBC Executive Director Debra Deal.

Registration is required online at www.campbeechcliff.org.

Camp Beech Cliff is an ACA-accredited independent nonprofit summer camp and year-round outdoor education center in Mount Desert. To learn more, visit www.campbeechcliff.org or call (207) 244-0365.