Catlin-Legutko to talk museum decolonization

MOUNT DESERT — Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko will give a Soup with Substance Lecture and lead a discussion titled “Decolonizing Museums” at the Northeast Harbor Parish Hall, 21 Summit Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Working in museums for more than 20 years, Catlin-Legutko said she believes they have the power to change lives, inspire movements and challenge authority. A museum director since 2001, she is a frequent presenter at national museum meetings and is often asked to comment on national museum issues. As the president and CEO of the Abbe Museum, she has been the driving force behind the museum’s decolonization initiative, working with the Native communities in Maine to develop policies and protocols to ensure collaboration and cooperation with Wabanaki people.

In 2016 Catlin-Legutko gave her first TEDx talk, “We Must Decolonize Our Museums” (www.tedxdirigo.com). She’s the author of “Museum Administration 2.0” (2016) and “The Art of Healing: The Wishard Art Collection” (2004), and co-editor of the “Small Museum Toolkit” (2012).

The Soup with Substance Series aims to create conversation and dialogue around issues of particular concern for Mount Desert Island and its role within our global community. A simple, free catered meal begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow at 5:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call 276-5521, email [email protected] or visit www.seasideuccmdi.org.