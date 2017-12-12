Carr, Mack bicycled in Scandinavia

MOUNT DESERT — Anna Carr and George Mack will talk about their four-month bicycle trip in the next Recent Travel Talk at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.

Carr and Mack flew to Oslo, Norway, and started their trip at Bergen. They brought their own bikes and paniers, which held equipment for tenting out for nights when they didn’t find indoor accommodation. They biked through Norway, Finland and Sweden, cycling an average of 40-50 miles a day. Every six days or so, they would take a day off and rest.

The weather last summer in Scandinavia was mostly overcast or wet, and not warm, so they rarely broke into their summer gear. They bicycled in the rain a lot. The discipline of finding a new place to spend the night every night was taxing, according to a Carr and Mack, but there were many moments of “trail magic” when strangers offered help. Sometimes they had trouble finding their route, since they were avoiding roads heavily traveled by cars, but they found their way, 3,100 miles in all.

In Sweden, they stopped to visit relatives of Carr’s father. Their trip ended at Gophenburg, Sweden. Carr and Mack would like to go back during the winter just to see what it is like there in the dark season.

This talk is free and open to the public.