‘Carmina Burana’ this weekend

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale will perform Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, at St. Saviour’s Church.

The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Music Director David Schildkret will present a brief introduction to the work at 7 p.m.

“Carmina Burana,” first performed in 1937, is based on medieval poetry in a collection found at the abbey in Benediktbeuern in Germany. The texts are in medieval Latin and middle-high German. The original collection contains over 250 poems from which Orff chose two dozen to set to music.

The texts deal with the fickleness of fate, the joys of spring and the tavern and the joys of love. The music is a twentieth-century evocation of medieval musical styles, with driving rhythms, tuneful melodies, and simple harmonies. It is one of the most-performed works of the twentieth century and is familiar from its frequent use in film and television scores, advertisements, and video game soundtracks.

The chorale will perform the version for two pianos and percussion authorized by Orff in 1956.

Joining the chorale will be soloists Nathan De’Shon Myers, Kyla McCarrel and Eric Flyte, along with pianists Clayton W. Smith and Colin Graebert.

Baritone Myers has sung in concert and opera performances in the U.S. and in Europe, most notably for several seasons with Deutsche Opera Berlin. He has performed with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dallas Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Central City Opera, Chautauqua Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony, St. Louis Bach Society, Minnesota Orchestra, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra and the Denver Symphony. He is a member of the voice faculty at Arizona State University.

Soprano McCarrel is an instructor in voice and a conductor at Chapman University in California. A recent master’s degree recipient from Arizona State University, she has sung with such companies as Opera in the Ozarks and the Metropolis Opera Project in New York.

Tenor Flyte is pursuing doctoral studies in voice at Arizona State University. He has performed in recital, concert, and staged performances throughout the U.S., Austria, and southern Germany. A native of New York State, Eric earned a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College.

Pianists Smith and Graebert both come from Maine. Smith plays for the choruses of Hampden Academy and is a member of the staff at the University of Maine, where he accompanies the Oratorio Society and the Collegiate Chorale and serves as coach for the Opera Workshop. He has been the Director of Music of the Brewer Youth Theatre since 1997. Graebert is the Director of Vocal Music at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor, accompanist and choir director at the North Brewer-Eddington United Methodist Church, the conductor of the Bangor Community Chorus, and the accompanist of the Bagaduce Chorale.

Schildkret became music director of the Mount Desert Summer Chorale in 1999 and conducted his first concerts with the group in 2000. He is the director of choral activities at Arizona State University. In addition to his work at ASU and in Maine, he will assume the role of Director of Music Ministries at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, Ariz. in September.

Admission to the concerts is by voluntary donation at the door ($20 suggested). Reserved seating tickets may be purchased in advance at Sherman’s Bookstore, the Northeast Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor Library. Contact 244-0042.