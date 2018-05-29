Carillon to be played live

BAR HARBOR — Cornell University Chimesmaster Ilia Karp will play a recital on the carillon of St. Saviour’s Church on Thursday, June 7, at 3 p.m. Although the church is at 41 Mount Desert St., the bell concert will be audible all over downtown Bar Harbor.

Karp is a graduate of Cornell University and, for the last six years, has been a member of the guild of chimesmasters who play daily concerts on the 21-bell chime atop McGraw Tower on the Cornell campus in Ithaca, N.Y. Visit www.chimes.cornell.edu.

St. Saviour’s carillon of 10 bells was given in 1938 by William Pierson Hamilton in thanksgiving for his wife Theodosia’s recovery from a serious illness. The bells were cast at the Meneely Foundry in West Troy, N.Y., and are played from an electromechanical keyboard in St. Saviour’s Parish Hall. Church records indicate that Hamilton had planned to donate a stone bell tower but withdrew the donation of the tower for reasons that are not recorded. To house the bells, the church constructed the “temporary” steel tower that still stands 80 years later.

“Folks are used to hearing our bells ringing ‘Westminster’ and the hours automatically five times a day,” said the Rev. Tim Fleck, rector of St. Saviour’s, “It will be a rare treat to hear actual live music played on the carillon.”

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church was founded in 1876 and strives to be a lively spiritual resource for the entire Bar Harbor community. Sunday worship is at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Morning prayer is on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. A healing Eucharist is on Wednesday at noon.