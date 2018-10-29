Cape Breton trio to perform

BAR HARBOR — Ben Miller, Anita MacDonald and Zakk Cormier will play a concert of traditional music of Cape Breton and the Scottish highlands Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 7:p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church. The concert is presented by the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts.

The performance will feature fiddle, guitar, border pipes, Gaelic song, step dance and foot percussion.

Miller and MacDonald play a “synergistic pipe-and-fiddle driven style of Gaelic dance-music,” event organizers said. “Joining together the musical traditions of Cape Breton and the Scottish Highlands, while incorporating influences from Ireland, Shetland and beyond, Ben and Anita have created a signature sound, described by critics as ‘fiery … fresh, yet totally traditional.'” Visit benandanita.com.

Joining them in this project is Cormier, a multi-instrumentalist with deep roots in the Acadian music community of Prince Edward Island. Cormier brings his talents as a creative and dynamic guitar accompanist, as well as the driving rhythms of Acadian foot-percussion.

“As a trio, these three young artists create a powerful sound, which transcends the boundaries between Cape Breton, Scottish, and Acadian traditions,” organizers said.

Contact the Acadia School at https://acadiatradschool.org/concerts.