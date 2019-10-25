Canning workshop set

TREMONT — Sarah Hinckley will give a three-hour workshop on preserving produce and other food using water-bath canning on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Pacific Hall.

Inspired by her mom’s incessant preservation of each harvest during her childhood in Maine, Hinckley delved into the hot water art as a young adult. Most recently, she worked as a production supervisor for a start-up company in Colorado that preserved thousands of pounds of organic produce each season. She currently works as a reporter at the Islander.

This workshop is an introduction to key aspects of canning with hot water in order to put up food for the winter or make gifts for the holiday season.

This event is made possible by a grant from the National Institute of Health and Healthy Acadia.

