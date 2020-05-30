Cancer resource center postpones annual event 

ELLSWORTH–The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s largest annual fundraising event, The Walk For Life, usually held in both Ellsworth and Addison in late May, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marks the 20th Walk For Life held in Addison, and the plan is to build on the sense of excitement and hope that pervaded the first Walk For Life held in May 2001. Beth Wright’s vision to ease the burden of those whose lives were affected by cancer, while she was battling the disease herself, has lived on and grown exponentially over the past two decades.

The Ellsworth walk was added in 2019 and is a community collaboration with the Ellsworth Garden Club during their Annual Plant Sale and Pink Tulip Festival.

The planning committees are meeting bi-weekly to monitor the situation and agree that there will be a Walk For Life this year. Final dates will be determined by community health conditions, state of Maine and municipal mandates. The group anticipates that both walks will take place in September or October.

The public can support the walk now by registering, forming a team or donating. To find out more, visit www.bethwrightcancercenter.org or call (207) 664-0339.