Saturday - Aug 01, 2020
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Cancer remembrance ceremony planned 

August 1, 2020 on Lifestyle, News

 BAR HARBOR — The YWCA Mount Desert Island will be hosting the 19th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. on the Village Green. The annual event is ceremony of remembrance and hope, honoring cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle with cancer. It was started by the friends of Carol Dyer, the beloved children’s librarian for the Jesup Memorial Library who passed away from a brain tumor in 2001. 

Luminaria in memory of or in honor of those who have had cancer may be purchased online at donate.ywcamdi.org/luminaria or by calling 288-5008. Proceeds from this years event will be donated to Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County. 

Chris Popper of WDEA will be master of ceremonies, and participants may request songs to be played during the ceremony when purchasing luminaria. We ask that people wear masks, practice social distancing and enjoy the luminaria as they walk around the park,” organizers said. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 15. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *