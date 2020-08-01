Cancer remembrance ceremony planned 

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA Mount Desert Island will be hosting the 19th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. on the Village Green. The annual event is ceremony of remembrance and hope, honoring cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle with cancer. It was started by the friends of Carol Dyer, the beloved children’s librarian for the Jesup Memorial Library who passed away from a brain tumor in 2001.

Luminaria in memory of or in honor of those who have had cancer may be purchased online at donate.ywcamdi.org/luminaria or by calling 288-5008. Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.

Chris Popper of WDEA will be master of ceremonies, and participants may request songs to be played during the ceremony when purchasing luminaria. “We ask that people wear masks, practice social distancing and enjoy the luminaria as they walk around the park,” organizers said. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 15.