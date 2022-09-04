Cancer center seeks volunteer cooks, drivers 

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is looking for volunteer cooks and drivers to help with its Home Cooked Healing program.

For several years, home cooks have prepared healthy meals for cancer patients and their families in Hancock County. Recipients receive meals at no charge for an eight-week period while the patient is undergoing treatment or recovering.

Meals are prepared according to individual dietary needs and preferences of each patient and are delivered directly to the client’s door or can be available for pick-up at the center. Volunteers are needed to cook and/or deliver meals.

Volunteer cooks prepare meals in their own home kitchens. Because the program is serving those whose immune systems may be compromised by cancer treatments, food safety is a top priority. Volunteer cooks must be certified by Maine’s ServSafe program. The center will arrange for ServSafe training and testing for volunteers if necessary. Volunteers may be asked to prepare one or more meals per week of service. Frozen organic meats are provided and cooks may request reimbursement for other needed ingredients.

Volunteer drivers are also needed to deliver prepared meals once a week while maintaining complete confidentiality.

To become a volunteer or for more information, call the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center at (207) 664-0339 to speak with Amy or email [email protected].