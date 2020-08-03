Call for volunteers 

BAR HARBOR – Island Connections is extending its search for new volunteer drivers. The organization is in great need for more volunteers to drive people to doctor’s appointments and other life-enhancing and necessary activities. If you have an hour a week or more to offer, please attend the next “Joy Riding” event 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. at Bar Harbor’s Grant Park, 21 Albert Meadow. There is no need to sign up in advance, but bring a comfortable chair. Rain date is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Call Dana Mastroianni at Island Connections, 288-4457, or email [email protected] with questions.