Call for artists 

NORTHEAST HARBOR—Smart Studio is calling for artists to enter their Pandemic Art Show this summer.

Extraordinary times can open up channels of creativity not available before. “We probably won’t be able to host a cocktail party, but we can certainly get art out to the public in a safe way,” said studio owner Gail Cleveland.

“I plan to display the artwork in the gallery and open by appointment,” Cleveland said, “and maybe host that cocktail party out on Main Street! Who knows where we will be by August? The gallery can also display artists’ works in the picture windows for safe viewing. I think that people will be excited to see what artists have created during this pandemic.”

The deadline for submissions is July 15. The show will run August 3-14. Email [email protected] to enter.